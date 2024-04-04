Timorese farmer jailed 20 years for raping granddaughter

A 56-year-old Timorese farmer was jailed 20 years plus six strokes of the cane for raping his seven-year-old granddaughter. Sessions Court Judge Elsie Primus meted out the sentence to the man who pleaded guilty.

The man during the middle of the trial changed his plea after the prosecution had already called six witnesses to testify. He raped the girl between 9am and 6pm in 2018 at a palm oil estate in Jalan Marak-Parak, Kota Marudu.

