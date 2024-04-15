Time Expands into EV Charging with Acquisition of CNG

. Some may also know the company as a data centre operator as well but we have since discovered that Time has also expanded its reach to cover EV charger in Shah Alam last week. As we dig further to obtain more information, we have now learned several interesting facts regarding the company’s new endeavour as a Charge Point Operator . earlier this year. While it is unclear how much it costs Time to acquire CNG , the first payment was around RM4.2 million.

Time’s Q4 2023 financial statement also said that the Subscription Agreement that the company signed in mid-December 2023 has two more transactions of up to RM10 million but that depends if CNG can hit certain “performance conditions”. However, these conditions were not mentioned in the statement.

Time Telecommunication EV Charging CNG Charge Point Operator Subsidiary Financial Statement Acquisition

