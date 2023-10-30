‘Til trash do us part: Taiwan couple embraces garbage wedding shoot

Deciding that showing — not telling — was a more effective communication method, the Taipei-based couple travelled three hours south for a photo shoot in Nantou county’s Puli township. — Sean Chang/Owen Kang/Puli Township Sanitation Department/AFP picTAIPEI, Oct 29 — A Taiwanese couple decked out in a tux and gown embrace in front of a mountain of trash in an unorthodox wedding photo — one the environment-conscious bride hopes will discourage her guests from generating unnecessary garbage.

Greenpeace campaigner Iris Hsueh and her fiancé are having their “environmentally friendly wedding” in January, and have asked guests to bring their own containers for taking home leftovers. Deciding that showing — not telling — was a more effective communication method, the Taipei-based couple travelled three hours south for a photo shoot in Nantou county’s Puli township, where the amount of trash brought to a local dump has steadily risen over the years.

“If any guests are not willing to bring along a container, I would show them the photograph and say, ‘Would you reconsider?’” the 33-year-old told AFP, adding that the photos ended up drawing local media attention.Self-ruled Taiwan, an island of 23 million people, has had a recycling programme since 1987, with over 50 per cent of household trash processed through the system — among the highest rates in the world. headtopics.com

But Puli township’s sanitation crew chief Chen Chun-hung said the amount of garbage there has mushroomed — back in the 1980s, it was about 20 tonnes a day; now, it’s about 50.“Our population is actually decreasing, but the amount of garbage is increasing every year,” he told AFP.

The Puli dump site was initially a parking lot for garbage trucks, and using it as a waste storage site was supposed to be “temporary”, he said, but it has now been functioning for three years. “Two years ago, it was (five to six stories) high and the smell was even worse. It became unbearable to work here,” Chen said, adding that he thought the couple’s actions were “meaningful”.Since their photos went viral, Hsueh said her friends and relatives had promised to rethink how much waste they created in their daily lives.“If possible, we should bring our own reusable utensils, mugs and containers. Cut down on your consumption and avoid single-use plastics. headtopics.com

Crowds throng Taipei as Taiwan celebrates east Asia’s largest Pride marchTAIPEI, Oct 28 — About 150,000 people marched through Taipei today in a riotous and noisy celebration of LGBTQ+ equality and diversity at east Asia’s largest Pride march, with... Read more ⮕

Hamas seeks to free 8 Russian-Israeli hostages taken in Oct 7 attackThe action comes after Russia, which has good relations with the Palestinian group, requested their release. Read more ⮕

Taiwan celebrates LGBTQ Pride after adoption rights milestoneTAIPEI: Rainbow-coloured flags filled the streets of Taiwan&039;s capital as tens of thousands took part in Asia&039;s largest Pride parade on Saturday, month... Read more ⮕

Death toll from mine fire in Kazakhstan rises to 35Oct 29 has been declared a day of national mourning following the tragedy. Read more ⮕

Taiwan celebrates LGBTQ Pride after landmark adoption rights rulingThe country’s parliament passed in May an amendment allowing same-sex couples to jointly adopt children. Read more ⮕

Israel: Gaza civilians should move south where aid efforts ‘will expand’JERUSALEM, Oct 29 — The Israeli military on Sunday told civilians in Gaza to move to the south of the besieged territory, where it said humanitarian efforts “will be... Read more ⮕