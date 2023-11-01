TikToker Dresses Up as Voldermort & Swings Around Noodles at Haidilao in China

the franchise itself is most known for their signature “Noodle Dance”, the TikToker took his visit one step further by adding his own touch for the spooky season. Decked out in his costume as Lord Voldemort, the evil wizard and primary villain from the Harry Potter movie series, the costumed TikToker proceeded to dance his heart out just like Haidilao’s “Noodle Dance”.

Entertaining everyone around him, the crowd and other customers at the restaurant cheered him on as he spun the noodles repeatedly. At one point, he even tried to use the noodles as skipping rope. Unsurprisingly, the comments section was filled with people who couldn’t get enough of the display, even adding their own jokes to the TikToker’s choice of costume and dance, too.You can watch the full TikTok video below:What did you dress up as this Halloween? And did you paint the town red like Lord Voldemort above? Let us know!Also read: S’porean Competitive Eater Downs 8.

