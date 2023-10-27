TikTok refutes government allegations of suppressing pro-Palestinian content as baseless.

: Today (Oct 27), TikTok firmly rebutted the Malaysian government’s allegations of censoring pro-Palestinian content, deeming them unfounded.

In an email to Reuters, a TikTok spokesperson dismissed Malaysia’s claim of blocking pro-Palestinian content, stating, “The allegation is without merit. “Our community guidelines are applied uniformly to all TikTok content, and we’re steadfast in upholding our policies to safeguard our community.”(Oct 26) that there is evidence suggesting that TikTok, the social media platform provider, has systematically removed content originating from Malaysia related to the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Read more:

theSundaily »

Tiktok says Malaysia's claims it blocks pro-Palestinian content are 'unfounded'PETALING JAYA: Eight months since “Luxury Tax” was first mentioned and after countless debates among the industry players, the government is said to have listed several possible taxable luxury goods. Read more ⮕

TikTok says govt’s claims it blocks pro-Palestinian content ‘unfounded’The social media platform says its community guidelines apply equally to all content. Read more ⮕

19 kakitangan akademik UMS terima kenaikan gred, pangkatPETALING JAYA: Seramai 19 kakitangan akademik terima kenaikan pangkat dan gred di Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS). Read more ⮕

19 kakitangan akademik UMS terima kenaikan gred, pangkatPETALING JAYA: Seramai 19 kakitangan akademik terima kenaikan pangkat dan gred di Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS). Read more ⮕

TikTok blocking content on Palestine-Israel conflict, says FahmiPETALING JAYA: There is evidence that social media platform TikTok has systematically removed content from Malaysia related to the Israel-Palestine conflict, says communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil. Read more ⮕

Kilang ais di Ara Damansara ditutup berikutan kebocoran gas amoniaKUALA LUMPUR: Kawasan sekitar Taman Perindustrian Jaya, Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya, di sini ditutup kepada orang awam susulan berlaku kebocoran gas ... Read more ⮕