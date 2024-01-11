TikTok Becomes a Platform for Political Interaction in Indonesia

Indonesia’s election day is just five weeks away, and three presidential-vice presidential candidates have been trying to reach as many voters as possible. This year, TikTok has become one of the social media platforms in the Southeast Asian country that has got special attention in the political sphere. Angga Rahaddian, a 33-year-old private employee in Jakarta, enthusiastically joined a live-streaming interactive talk on TikTok last Friday.

The live streaming was directly hosted by one of the presidential candidates, Ganjar Pranowo. He raised the issue of mental health, the current most common issue among young adults in Indonesia. Rahaddian was among the 233,000 viewers on that live-streaming session. He got an opportunity to directly talk with Pranowo. In an interview with Xinhua right after the live streaming, Rahaddian said he was glad that now the public could have room to interact with the presidential candidate. “This is great. I had never imagined that we, the millennials, could have a chance to directly talk with high-level figures to elaborate on our aspiration





