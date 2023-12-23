Tiger Beer Celebrates Chinese New Year with Nationwide Promotions

Tiger Beer is launching its CNY 2024 campaign with nationwide promotions and in-mall experiences. The campaign aims to celebrate Malaysians' achievements and inspire them to set bolder goals for the new year. Tiger Beer will be taking over selected malls with larger-than-life activations, offering shoppers the chance to win exclusive merchandise.
Maison Martell Celebrates 130-Year History in Malaysia with AI-Enabled Pop-Up ExperienceMaison Martell, the oldest of the great cognac houses, is embarking on a year-long campaign to celebrate its 130-year history in Malaysia with an interactive, multi-sensory, AI-enabled pop-up experience. The event promises an immersive journey through Martell’s rich history, culminating in an exclusive exhibit of Les Remarquables de Martell – Edition Laurentine Perilhou, Martell’s RM5 million limited edition cognac masterpiece.
Malaysian Singer Queenzy Cheng Passes AwayMalaysian singer Queenzy Cheng (莊群施) has captivated many with her talents since young, impressing more with her renditions of Chinese New Year songs. But, 2024 will regretfully be bereft of her music as on 28th November, it was announced that the much loved singer had passed away. Queenzy Cheng's passing was revealed on her socials yesterday, allegedly sometime in the evening. The news has since devastated many, as fans and friends have since gathered online to express their condolences and to mourn the loss of a brilliant, bright singer.
