Thuram keeps Inter top as Roma and ‘traitor’ Lukaku are beaten

Inter Milan’s French forward #09 Marcus Thuram after scoring the team’s first goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter Milan and AS Roma at San Siro Stadium, in Milan on October 29, 2023/AFPPix: Marcus Thuram made sure that Inter Milan got revenge on Romelu Lukaku with the only goal in Sunday’s win over Roma, which maintained his team’s place at the summit of Serie A.

France forward Thuram was brought in to replace Lukaku who enraged fans, his old teammates and the club hierarchy by the way he eyed moves away to AC Milan and Juve, whilst Inter tried to secure a permanent deal from Chelsea in the summer.

Lukaku was given the promised hostile welcome from over 70,000 fans who consider him a traitor, with thousands of whistles making their way into the stadium despite police banning their distribution by Inter’s hardcore supporters. headtopics.com

Missing a host of starters, Roma tried but failed to hold off an Inter team pushed on by a baying crowd and sit eighth on 14 points after barely creating anything all evening. Veteran forward Pavoletti dragged promoted Cagliari off the bottom of the table with a 94th minute header and a tap-in two minutes later, his first goals of the season which completed an incredible win in Sardinia.