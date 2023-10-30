Three MYAirline probe suspects released on bail

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said in a statement said two of the suspects were released yesterday while another suspect was released today after the remand order had expired.Yesterday, a Bernama report said a lawyer from an investment company who is believed to have connections with the co-founder of low cost carrier MYAirline, was released on police bail last Friday.

On October 26, four individuals, including a lawyer, were arrested and remanded for four days to assist investigations into a case that involved an investment company, i-Serve Technology and Vacation Sdn Bhd, because they were believed to have connections with the founder of MYAirline.

Ramli said the four were a treasury assistant, research and development manager, lawyer and share holder. On October 17, police confirmed that a “Datuk” who is the co-founder and majority shareholder of MYAirline Sdn Bhd was arrested along with his wife and son to assist investigations under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. Daily Express Malaysia headtopics.com

