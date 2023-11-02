Three injured in car crash near Kajang toll plaza

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the department received a call about the incident at 5.07am on Thursday (Nov 2). "A team of firemen from the Kajang fire station was deployed to the scene. The male driver was trapped in the car but rescuers managed to free him within four minutes," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Ahmad Mukhlis said that the driver sustained an injury to his foot while the passengers were a man and a woman in their 30s."All three victims have been handed over to the Health Ministry personnel for further action," he said.

