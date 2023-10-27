Three injured as giant octopus ride at Thailand’s amusement park crashes

Police investigators took photos of the scene and questioned the injured at the hospital. - PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

The Polipo giant octopus ride at the Siam Carnival Funfair, located under the Rama 8 Bridge in Bang Phlat district, Bangkok, malfunctioned and crashed to the ground. The malfunctioning ride consisted of five arms that extended from a rotating centre, with each arm accommodating up to four seats, and two visitors per seat. Those injured were riding one of the giant octopus’s five arms.

Somchai said three to four people suffered minor injuries in the accident and Siam Carnival Funfair would cover all medical expenses. He said this was the first such incident at the amusement park, adding that all of its machines had been tested thoroughly before they were put into service. headtopics.com

