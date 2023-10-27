Three Baltic pipe and cable incidents ‘are related’, Estonia says

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check

Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas talks to the press as she arrives for the second and last day of a European Union summit, at the EU headquarters in Brussels October 27, 2023. — AFP picVILNIUS, Oct 27 — The three incidents that resulted in damage to a gas pipeline and two telecom cables between Estonia, Finland and Sweden “are related”, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said.

“An important gas import connection will be out of use during the winter season 2023/2024 for at least five months,” the Finnish National Emergency Supply Agency said in a statement.The risk level is now at two on a three-level scale, the agency said, adding it would not need to intervene in the markets to secure gas supply. headtopics.com

A large anchor was found near the pipeline, and the investigators believe the pipe was broken as a ship dragged it across the sea bed.A damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline that connects Finland and Estonia is pictured in this undated handout picture in the Baltic Sea. — Finnish Border Guard handout pic via ReutersTwo telecom cables connecting Estonia to Finland and Sweden were also damaged on Oct 7-8. Tallinn is investigating the cables incidents.

“We have reason to believe that the cases of Balticconnector and the communication cables are related,” she said in a statement. “No version (of events) can be confirmed or denied regarding the Estonian communication cables.” headtopics.com

Narrow dragging marks that correspond in size to a chain without anchor leading east from the damaged point of the Balticconnector gas pipeline that connects Finland and Estonia, is pictured in this undated handout picture in the Baltic Sea. — Finnish Border Guard handout pic via ReutersOne of the key questions investigators are still trying to answer is whether the incident was accidental or deliberate.

Read more:

malaymail »

– three engines, RWD and AWD, uprated body rigidity, enhanced Lexus Safety System+Lexus has unveiled the 2021 IS sedan, which debuts with comprehensive revisions to the current platform in order to provide a sharper driving experience, along with a redesigned exterior that brings the Japanese marque’s 3 … Read more ⮕

1MDB: Nov 6 for decision on prosecution’s bid to amend three chargesKUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today fixed Nov 6 to deliver its decision on the prosecution’s bid to amend three charges involving power abuse and ... Read more ⮕

1MDB: Nov 6 for decision on prosecution’s bid to amend three charges against NajibA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Three killed, one injured in accident at Jalan Kuala Kubu BharuKUALA LUMPUR: Three individuals died and one was injured in a car accident at Jalan Kuala Kubu Bharu, Rawang near the Serendah Golf Resort near here a... Read more ⮕

Three died, one injured in fatal crash near Serendah Golf ResortJOHOR BARU: Many Malaysians working across the Causeway are planning holidays and home renovations as the Singapore dollar surged to a new high against the ringgit. Read more ⮕

Three job scam victims in Peru return, another 37 to be sent home in stagesJOHOR BARU: Many Malaysians working across the Causeway are planning holidays and home renovations as the Singapore dollar surged to a new high against the ringgit. Read more ⮕