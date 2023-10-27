Three Baltic pipe and cable incidents ‘are related’, Estonia says

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check
Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas talks to the press as she arrives for the second and last day of a European Union summit, at the EU headquarters in Brussels October 27, 2023. — AFP picVILNIUS, Oct 27 — The three incidents that resulted in damage to a gas pipeline and two telecom cables between Estonia, Finland and Sweden “are related”, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said.
“An important gas import connection will be out of use during the winter season 2023/2024 for at least five months,” the Finnish National Emergency Supply Agency said in a statement.The risk level is now at two on a three-level scale, the agency said, adding it would not need to intervene in the markets to secure gas supply. headtopics.com
A large anchor was found near the pipeline, and the investigators believe the pipe was broken as a ship dragged it across the sea bed.A damaged Balticconnector gas pipeline that connects Finland and Estonia is pictured in this undated handout picture in the Baltic Sea. — Finnish Border Guard handout pic via ReutersTwo telecom cables connecting Estonia to Finland and Sweden were also damaged on Oct 7-8. Tallinn is investigating the cables incidents.
“We have reason to believe that the cases of Balticconnector and the communication cables are related,” she said in a statement. “No version (of events) can be confirmed or denied regarding the Estonian communication cables.” headtopics.com
Narrow dragging marks that correspond in size to a chain without anchor leading east from the damaged point of the Balticconnector gas pipeline that connects Finland and Estonia, is pictured in this undated handout picture in the Baltic Sea. — Finnish Border Guard handout pic via ReutersOne of the key questions investigators are still trying to answer is whether the incident was accidental or deliberate.