Three alternative routes: Ministry’s bid to save Tawai Forest Reserve

Its Minister Datuk Shahelmy Yahya said discussions would be held for the State Cabinet to decide the best outcome for the project following public outcry.He said there would be consideration for the best alternative route and several factors would be looked into including readiness of design, time for proposed route implementation as well as cost.
State Chief Conservator of Forests Datuk Frederick Kugan said concerns were expressed regarding the highway originally routed to pass through the Tawai Forest Reserve. The concerns also include increased human-wildlife conflicts by disrupting the Bornean elephant range and other iconic wildlife including Orang Utans, besides providing easier access for poachers.He said mitigation measures must be established to limit the impact of the project if unavoidable but that consideration for rerouting should be top priority.
He said if it is a federal road, then concessionaires have been appointed by the Federal Government to maintain the road, and his Ministry would tackle the issues on a case-to-case basis. “We are open to any comments or complaints, and we will look into them in detail before making any follow-up actions,” he added. headtopics.com