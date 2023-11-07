Thousands of Displaced Gazans Seek Refuge at Al Shifa Hospital

Crammed under makeshift shelters in the car park, thousands of displaced Gazans are filling every space at Al Shifa Hospital. The main hospital in Gaza City has turned into a refuge camp for people whose homes have been bombarded. The situation is getting worse day after day, with no food or water. The World Health Organization estimates 122,000 displaced Gazans are sheltering in hospitals and other public buildings across the strip.

