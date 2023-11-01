Thousands of Afghan refugees rush to border amid Pakistan crackdown

“More than 10,000 Afghans have crossed the border yesterday and we expect another 25,000 will do today,“ Fazal Rabi, deputy head of Pakistan’s agency for refugees, told German news agency (dpa). More than a hundred families each comprising around 30 people were in the queue in lorries at Torkham, one of the two major border crossings between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Rabi added.

Police in the southern metropolis of Karachi and the north-western province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa began arresting undocumented Afghans on Wednesday after a one-month deadline for voluntary return expired, officials said.

“We have begun to arrest illegal immigrants,“ said Irfan Baloch, a police officer in Karachi, the city where most of the more than 3 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan live. The crackdown had also begun in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and its major city Peshawar, local police official Kashif Aftab told dpa.

Pakistan last month announced the deportation of around 1.7 million Afghan refugees living in the country, a move criticised by Western governments and global human rights group. Activists said police were harassing even those who have legal documents or were waiting for their settlement in the US and other countries after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

“Everybody is being suspected and harassed,” said Muniza Kakar, a rights lawyer in Karachi defending refugees in the courts. -

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Over 10,000 Afghan refugees flee Pakistan amid looming deadlineAnti-Afghan sentiment is rising in the country due to economic challenges and cross-border militancy.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Pakistan to open holding centres ahead of Afghan deportationsThe government has given 1.7 million Afghans in the country until Nov 1 to leave.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Tens of thousands of Afghans flee Pakistan as deadline loomsPESHAWAR, Oct 31 — More than 10,000 Afghan migrants rushed to the border today, the last day of a deadline for 1.7 million Afghans to leave Pakistan voluntarily or face arrest...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Taliban urges extension of deadline for Afghans to leave PakistanOver 130,000 out of 1.7 million Afghans have left the country since the order at the start of October.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Gaza now a ‘graveyard’ for thousands of children, says UNGENEVA: The Gaza Strip has become a graveyard for thousands of children, the UN said Tuesday, fearing more may die of dehydration.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Gaza now a 'graveyard' for thousands of children: UNGENEVA: The Gaza Strip has become a graveyard for thousands of children, the United Nations said Tuesday, as it feared the prospect of more dying of d...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕