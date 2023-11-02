Thousands deported as Pakistan launches crackdown on undocumented foreigners

“Today, we said goodbye to 64 Afghan nationals as they began their journey back home. This action is a testament to Pakistan’s determination to repatriate any individuals residing in the country without proper documentation,“ interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on X, according to Anadolu Agency.

Later in the day, some 5,000 Afghan refugees left for Afghanistan via southwestern Chaman crossing, which borders southern Kandahar province, while another 3,000 are kept at a “holding centre” near the border, Deputy Commissioner of Chaman Raja Athar Abbas told reporters.

According to the Interior Ministry, over 140,000 “undocumented foreigners” have voluntarily left the country over the past month. Footage aired on multiple broadcasters showed police personnel visiting different markets and shops, and checking documents of Afghan nationals in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and other cities.

The UN, human rights organisations and Afghanistan’s Taliban-led interim administration had urged Pakistan to reverse its decision. But Islamabad said the government had no plan to extend the deadline and all foreigners would be deported regardless of their nationality.

