KUALA LUMPUR: Harsher punishments may await owners and real estate agents who rent out premises to scam syndicates, with property owners or their agents potentially considered as accomplices, said Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Comm Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf.

“This year, between January and October, we arrested 791 locals and 369 foreigners and seized over 10,000 devices. In 2022, we arrested 643 suspects, with only 332 suspects nabbed in 2021,” he added. Two women and a man, aged between 30 and 48 years old, were arrested outside the CCID headquarters at around 1pm.

Comm Ramli said she was also appointed to the board of directors for the companies Trillion Cove Sdn Bhd, Trillion Cove Holdings Bhd and Win Capital Holdings. The second suspect, a 33-year-old woman, worked online at I-Serve Technology & Vacation Sdn Bhd in 2013 as a finance assistant.“She worked in managing finances and ticketing with a low-cost airline. She was appointed to the board of directors at Advance Digital Venture Bhd, Ample Prosperity Sdn Bhd, Cantik Capital Sdn Bhd and Win Capital Holdings Sdn Bhd,” he said. headtopics.com

“He worked creating systems and software for the company. He was appointed to the board of directors for MyAirline Sdn Bhd, Trillion Cove Capital Sdn Bhd, Trillion Cove Holdings Bhd and Win Capital Holdings Sdn Bhd,” he said.

“He was handed over to the Anti-Money Laundering division for further action,” he said, adding that the four would be remanded.

