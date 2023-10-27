This Impossible-Sounding Fallout 4 Speedrun Took Over 2,000 Hours

A Twitch streamer has dedicated nearly three years of his life to Fallout 4, struggling to complete the most challenging feat I’ve ever heard of: a 100-percent completion of Bethesda’s 2015 action role-playing game without taking one single bit of damage. As spotted by PCGamer, streamer Vrexia spent the last two years and seven months working on a no-damage, 100-percent speedrun of Fallout 4 with some incredibly strict rules.

“A scorpion disappeared, reappeared in the sky and fell on my head,” Vrexia said. “I picked up a box and it slammed into my face killing me. I aimed my gun and got flung into the air and died by falling damage. Tripped on a tire and died.” He also spoke about one time when, right at the end of the game during Fallout 4's last mission, he died and “immediately started a new run.” The worst part about this, though he said it doesn’t bug him much, was that he was at 99.5 percent completion.

Read more:

Kotaku »