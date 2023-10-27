There are 6 Haunted Hotels in M'sia and One of Them is Actually Shut Down Due to Excessive Hauntings!

Tis’ the season to talk about things that go bump at night...🎃😱We Malaysians are mostly a superstitious bunch, with various hantu like the haunting Pontianak and creepy Pocong, it’s no wonder we can’t resist a good ghost story!

Continue reading and uncover the mysteriously eerie experiences guests have encountered at these hotels… if you dare!👻😉With a staggering 7,351 rooms, the First World Hotel has been the world’s largest hotel (since 2015 due to it’s huge room count).

No one dares to occupy certain rooms, as an ominous illness seems to befall those who do. The lingering scent of incense in select areas fuels the belief that spirits are present, in accordance with Chinese beliefs… Some rooms remain perpetually empty, and guests are not allowed to enter due to alleged horrific hauntings…2. Copthorne Hotel, Cameron Highland headtopics.com

So it’s not surprising that places like Cameron’s chilly mountain tops have been said to be “active” with paranormal activities.

Mysterious odors linger in the air, and an eerie aura envelops the place. Odd watermarks on the walls hint at a past submerged underwater, giving the building a ghostly quality. The New York Hotel in Johor holds a dark history marred by whispers of suicide cover-ups. One harrowing tale centers around the 13th floor, where a suicide led to the complete sealing of an entire room. What transpired in that room to warrant such extreme measures? headtopics.com

It first opened in October 1998 (during Halloween season of all times too!) and is located at the heart of Kuala Lumpur. Nestled in KL’s Chinatown, this looming building with 144 rooms is known to be haunted by residents of the area…

It’s believed that there was a guest who checked into room 1102 before but immediately left after experiencing a supernatural encounter… Since then guests were banned from that room. Now, the Mandarin Pacific Hotel stands, abandoned, unsure if it’s to the lack of funds to maintain it, the hauntings or a mix of both factors.. What do you think?6. Permaisuri Stadium Hang Jebat Hotel, Melaka headtopics.com

