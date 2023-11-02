Theft from construction site: Two women among 13 held

Police went to the site after a public tip where they discovered the group disassembling construction supplies such as wires, aluminium rods, cables, door/window frames and pipes, among other things. ADVERTISEMENT

Mohd Zaidi reminded the public that trespassing and removing objects or equipment from any construction area, including abandoned house construction sites, is a violation of Section 379 of the Penal Code.* Follow us on Instagram and join our Telegram and/or WhatsApp channel(s) for the latest news you don't want to miss.* Do you have access to the Daily Express e-paper and online exclusive news? Check out subscription plans available.

