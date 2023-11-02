The Wynners Live Screening At TGV Cinemas – Uniting Fans Across The Nation

Fans unable to obtain tickets for the farewell show can still experience the magic through TGV Cinemas’ live screening at four locations across the country. With state-of-the-art audiovisual technology and comfortable seating, these screenings aim to recreate the electrifying atmosphere of a live concert, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the music and energy of The Wynners’ performance.

Their music has been a source of joy and comfort for many Malaysians who have grown up listening to their songs and watching their performances. Their music has transcended time and culture, bringing people together through a shared love of music and has garnered a dedicated fan base not only in Hong Kong and Malaysia but also across Asia.

