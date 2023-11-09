The Tragedy of Sabra and Shatila: A Dark Chapter in Palestinian History

In the dark history of the humanitarian conflict in Palestine, we are reminded of the black event of the mass murder of refugees in the Sabra and Shatila camps by Zionist forces and Phalangist militants on September 16, 1982. The world considers this tragic episode as the worst massacre of innocent people.
Every layer of society, regardless of ethnicity and religion, cannot accept the fact that such brutal killings were carried out by a group of people who only wanted to seize someone else's homeland. Artists, including writers, poets, and painters, are sensitive to global issues involving the persecution of children, women, and the elderly. Therefore, works of art in the form of poems, stories, novels, and poetry songs emerge, capturing the discourse and narrative of every tragedy involving humanity in the turbulent region
