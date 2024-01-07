The Struggle of Alternative Music to Receive Support

In general, alternative music struggles to receive support from mainstream music infrastructure - such as media, radio, and television - unless it suddenly becomes popular. Only with big numbers, meaning that the music is able to bring in big profits, will any form of support be offered to help it grow. This is the reality of the world - like playing Monopoly Go!, only with a big dice can you get a bigger dice and expensive stickers.

In reality, music that struggles to receive support will continue to be marginalized with small numbers. Small numbers bring small support and small support leads to small numbers. Trapped in a loop. In this situation, there are two choices that can bring about change. One, intervention by authorities. Those in power involve themselves and open up more opportunities for support without looking at material gain





UMonline » / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.