The Singapore Dream no longer the '5Cs' but leading purposeful lives, says DPM Lawrence Wong

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from Jan 31, 2024; Perak’s Sultan Nazrin named as deputy

He was referring to the material possessions Singaporeans typically aspire to own, namely a condominium, car, cash, credit card and country club membership.“There are genuine concerns about issues like housing and the cost of living, which the government is focusing on and we are addressing them.

Wong also kicked off the Forward Singapore Festival, which runs this weekend at Gardens by the Bay, where the public can learn more about the Forward SG initiatives outlined in the report and contribute their own ideas for the nation’s development.Wong, who is expected to succeed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the coming years, said that the new Singapore Dream comprises three main elements. headtopics.com

“In other words, we must truly embrace learning beyond grades... We must value every worker for who they are and what they do, especially those who do the essential work that we all rely on.” In order to achieve this, Wong said that Singapore needs to have an environment that is conducive for all segments of society, including children, seniors, people with disabilities and their caregivers.The Forward SG report indicated that a new support scheme would be implemented to help these involuntarily unemployed workers in the lower and middle-income groups “get back on their feet”.

“That’s why I firmly believe the refreshed Singapore Dream is less about I, me, and mine; it’s more about we, us, and ours.”

Read more:

malaymail »

China launches new mission to space stationPlans for China’s ‘space dream’ have been put into overdrive under President Xi Jinping. Read more ⮕

Malaysia to discuss with Singapore on continuing KTMB Shuttle Tebrau service, says LokeA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Money Changers Run Out Of Currency As Singapore Dollar Hits All-Time HighMoney changers across Singapore have been inundated with customers seeking to exchange their currency, with some running out of Malaysian ringgit by midday. Read more ⮕

Woman filmed arguing with police at Singapore GH gets jail, fine for various offencesSINGAPORE, Oct 26 — After apologising and bowing via a video-link to court, a woman who made headlines for filming her argument with police officers in two viral videos was... Read more ⮕

Grand plans for Malaysians working in SingaporeA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Singapore pilgrims seek divine help at century-old templeKUSU ISLAND (Singapore), Oct 25 — On Singapore’s tiny Kusu islet, legend has it that a giant turtle turned itself into an island to save two sailors. A century after a Chinese... Read more ⮕