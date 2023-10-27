The Singapore Dream no longer the '5Cs' but leading purposeful lives, says DPM Lawrence Wong

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from Jan 31, 2024; Perak’s Sultan Nazrin named as deputy
He was referring to the material possessions Singaporeans typically aspire to own, namely a condominium, car, cash, credit card and country club membership.“There are genuine concerns about issues like housing and the cost of living, which the government is focusing on and we are addressing them.
Wong also kicked off the Forward Singapore Festival, which runs this weekend at Gardens by the Bay, where the public can learn more about the Forward SG initiatives outlined in the report and contribute their own ideas for the nation’s development.Wong, who is expected to succeed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the coming years, said that the new Singapore Dream comprises three main elements. headtopics.com
“In other words, we must truly embrace learning beyond grades... We must value every worker for who they are and what they do, especially those who do the essential work that we all rely on.” In order to achieve this, Wong said that Singapore needs to have an environment that is conducive for all segments of society, including children, seniors, people with disabilities and their caregivers.The Forward SG report indicated that a new support scheme would be implemented to help these involuntarily unemployed workers in the lower and middle-income groups “get back on their feet”.
“That’s why I firmly believe the refreshed Singapore Dream is less about I, me, and mine; it’s more about we, us, and ours.”