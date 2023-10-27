The secret behind unlocking big sales in ecommerce

Online retailers are turning to cloud computing to bring in the moolah and stay ahead of shopping craze curve.

The trend, which started in China in the early 1990s as a ‘single’s day sales’, eventually caught on in the mid-2000s, sparking the shopping frenzy throughout South-East Asian countries. While the idea of multiple users sharing computing resources dates back to the 1950s, it wasn't until the mid-2000s that this on-demand technology truly took off, revolutionising both the operations of businesses and the way end-users utilise technology.

For businesses, these tools of cloud technology also include robust analytics for understanding customer behaviour, sales trends, and performance metrics, facilitating data-driven decision-making to identify sales opportunities and optimise resource allocation.Businesses big and small use cloud services to manage cost and scalability during seasonal sales. Image: 123RF headtopics.com

Additionally, organisations relying on on-premise infrastructure were limited by the capabilities of their specific hardware setup. Instead of purchasing and maintaining physical data centres, some cloud service providers offer a pay-as-you-go model.

This enables businesses to shift their focus from the upkeep and construction of their own infrastructure to the delivery of new products and services. The advantages of transitioning to cloud computing are evident for organisations of all sizes, as well as for end-users, by putting applications in closer proximity to end users, reducing latency and improving their overall experience. headtopics.com

