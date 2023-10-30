The role of dentists in addressing the issue of stateless children — Rabi’ah Al-Adawiyah Rahmat

OCTOBER 30 — Stateless children or undocumented children is a long-standing issue worldwide.According to UNHCR, a stateless person is one who is not considered as a national by any State under the operation of its law.In Malaysia, children become stateless mostly because the birth was not registered by the parents, they were abandoned by their parents, or they were born overseas to a foreign father (only their mother holds citizenship).
Stateless children need to own a formal identification document (ID) to be ''visible and recognised''. Without an ID, they cannot claim any rights or enjoy any benefit in the country they live in.
Moreover, these children are vulnerable to discrimination and exploitation. For example, stateless children have been subjected to forced labour, sexual exploitation, and human trafficking. One of the steps to obtain a formal ID is to verify the age of a child. This is the step in which a forensic dentist will be involved.
A forensic dentist who is approached by one of these enforcement authorities has to give a justified age for a stateless child. Dental age can be calculated based on the teeth development of a child using an established age estimation method.
Surprisingly, many people in our society are not aware of this and think there is no chance for stateless children to have an accurate birth date. Just think how many talents this country will be wasted if the stateless children in Malaysia are abandoned. Hence, it is important for society to know that there is a way for stateless children to be ''seen''.
In conjunction with World Children’s Day, let’s hope that every stateless child will get a chance to celebrate their birthday.Rabi’ah Al-Adawiyah Rahmat is a lecturer and forensic odontologist specialist, Faculty of Dentistry, Universiti Malaya.