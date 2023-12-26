The Rise of Proxy Servers: Privacy Preservation in the Age of Big Tech

Over the last two decades, the biggest tech companies have transformed the ways we perceive data transmission and communication. Today, we have more digital devices connected to the internet than people on the planet. However, by making the web useful, convenient, and accessible to the average person, the giants have taken our time, attention, and addiction as payment for revolutionary services.

Before the web became centralized around search engines and social media networks, the average user was more susceptible to petty cyberattacks but with little technical skills, most problems were avoided, keeping your connection as private as possible. Fast forward to 2023, the average internet user has lost the privilege of complete privacy. To avoid further exploitation and personalization during browsing sessions, web surfers have turned to proxy servers as simple yet powerful tools for privacy preservation. As web connection requests and data packets leave your internal network, the information leaves the default gateway and follows the route to its destinatio





Star2.com » / 🏆 21. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rise in Workplace Injuries in Singapore, Declining Total Fertility Rate Linked to Socioeconomic FactorsExperts attribute the rise in workplace injuries in bus and rail operations in Singapore to preventable causes. Additionally, the country's declining Total Fertility Rate (TFR) is linked to cost of living pressures, socioeconomic progress, and infertility. The increase in the number of women participating in the labor force is also influencing women's decision to marry or have children.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Tuberculosis cases on the rise globally and in MalaysiaThe World Health Organisation (WHO) reports an increase in tuberculosis (TB) cases globally, with Malaysia also experiencing a rise. The COVID-19 pandemic is cited as one of the reasons for the increase.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

US Consumer Prices Rise in November, Diminishing Chances of Interest Rate CutsUS consumer prices unexpectedly rose in November as a decline in the cost of petrol was more than offset by increases in rents, further evidence that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is unlikely to pivot to interest rate cuts early next year.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

MOH encourages public to wear masks in crowded places as Covid-19 cases riseThe Ministry of Health (MOH) is strongly encouraging the public to wear a mask in crowded places even if they are not sick, as Covid-19 cases rose above 56,000 last week. It will also open a second Covid-19 treatment facility located at Singapore Expo Hall 10 in Changi this weekend, it said in a press statement yesterday. Together with the existing facility at Crawfurd Hospital along Adam Road, the two facilities will be able to care for more than 80 stable Covid-19 patients who do not need intensive hospital care. Starting December 19, MOH will be giving daily updates on Covid-19 cases on its website to provide the latest information during this period of surge in cases.As Covid-19 testing is no longer routinely required here, the number of reported Covid-19 cases is expected to under-represent the actual situation, MOH said Dear headtopics.com webmaster, You always provide useful links and resources.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Transformation of Dental Industry in Los Angeles with the Rise of Dental Support OrganizationsThe dental industry in Los Angeles is experiencing a significant transformation as Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) gain popularity. DSOs offer management services that allow dentists to focus on patient care. This growth is driven by factors such as student loan debts, stagnant revenues, and the need for financial efficiency. Many dental practices in Los Angeles are partnering with DSOs to benefit from their support services and resources.

Source: Star2.com - 🏆 21. / 51 Read more »

Malaysia Expects Baby Boom in 2024 as Year of the Dragon ApproachesMalaysia is anticipating a rise in births in 2024 as it approaches the Year of the Dragon, which is considered an auspicious time for the Chinese community to have babies. Fertility rates have declined in Malaysia, particularly among the Chinese community, but every 12 years, the fertility rate rises during the Dragon Year. This phenomenon is not unique to Malaysia.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »