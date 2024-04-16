The Potential of an East Malaysian Wind in Transforming Politics

It will be the combination of quality, pragmatism and idealism in the East wind that can make the difference in government and policy making. – BERNAMAPIXrecent ongoing drama and tension over “sockgate” and related race and religious issues in the nation have led some observers in the country to reflect on how politics in the nation can be positively transformed by an East Malaysia -led or influenced wind. That this possibility is not an impossible dream can be inferred by these considerations.

An important, and third consideration is the forthcoming constituency redelineation exercise. Presently, Sabah and Sarawak account for 66, or 25%, of the 222 parliamentary seats. The next redelineation exercise will see the number of seats from the East increase to minimally 33% of the new total, and possibly as high as 50% of the new total number of parliamentary seats. This development has the potential to be a game-changing element in shaping politics and government in the country.

It is only through collective action and collaboration that we can overcome the barriers to change and build a progressive, more inclusive and equitable society. If action is not taken against errant divisive forces, we will see a greater outflow of local and foreign businesses and a downgrading of the nation’s attraction to new investment.

Malaysia East Malaysia Politics Transformation Inclusivity Pluralism

