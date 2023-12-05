The Notorious Serial Rapist: Lee Chow Meng

Descriptions of Lee Chow Meng, from his appearance to his gait, seemed to come straight out of a Netflix documentary. To quote the gist of it, he was the picture of charm and attractiveness, able to pique the gaze of “every lady who came in proximity to him”… But behind his dashing appearance and a smooth demeanour lurked a dark, dangerous underbelly. At six feet tall, Lee Chow Meng was a towering figure who masked a sick and depraved passion for forcible sex.

In the annals of Malaysia’s criminal history, he earned the infamous title of the nation’s most notorious serial rapist. He left a trail of horror and violated the lives of defenceless women, displaying a depth of wickedness that seemed nothing short of boundless – traits which made him comparable to the infamous Ted Bundy. Within a span of about a year, Lee raped approximately 18 women, allegedly murdering 5 of them





JuiceMy » / 🏆 11. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

No equal funding for Penang opposition reps, says ChowThe chief minister says the past practice of giving backbenchers RM500,000 a year, and opposition assemblymen RM60,000 will remain.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Interview: Lee Seung Gi Lists Down His Top 3 Favourite Moments That Happened This YearLee Seung Gi (이승기) was recently in Malaysia for a public fan meet event in MyTOWN Shopping Centre on behalf of Astro and One TV Asia. Approximately 600 fans

Source: HypeMY - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Allegations of Connection Between Lee Kwan Yew, Lim Kit Siang, and Chin PengAfter allegations linking Singapore's Lee Kwan Yew, Lim Kit Siang and former Communist Party leader Chin Peng surfaced following a speech by an opposition

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Police quiz PAS MP over alleged remarks linking Guan Eng to Chin Peng, Lee Kuan YewKuala Lumpur: Kepala Batas MP Siti Mastura Muhammad has reportedly been called up to deliver her statement to the police today over her alleged defamatory remarks.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Lee Zii Jia tarik diri dari Masters KoreaPerseorangan lelaki negara, Lee Zii Jia sah tidak akan mengambil bahagian dalam Kejohanan Badminton Masters Korea Selatan yang bermula esok.

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Singapore cabinet reshuffle on the cards after PM Lee unveils handover timeline, say political analystsKUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim has filed a motion to refer Jimmy Puah (PH-Tebrau) to the Parliament’s Rights and Privileges Committee for allegedly liking Israeli starlet Gal Gadot’s post on social media.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »