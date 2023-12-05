The Notorious Serial Rapist: Lee Chow Meng

Descriptions of Lee Chow Meng, from his appearance to his gait, seemed to come straight out of a Netflix documentary. To quote the gist of it, he was the picture of charm and attractiveness, able to pique the gaze of “every lady who came in proximity to him”… But behind his dashing appearance and a smooth demeanour lurked a dark, dangerous underbelly. At six feet tall, Lee Chow Meng was a towering figure who masked a sick and depraved passion for forcible sex.
In the annals of Malaysia’s criminal history, he earned the infamous title of the nation’s most notorious serial rapist. He left a trail of horror and violated the lives of defenceless women, displaying a depth of wickedness that seemed nothing short of boundless – traits which made him comparable to the infamous Ted Bundy. Within a span of about a year, Lee raped approximately 18 women, allegedly murdering 5 of them
