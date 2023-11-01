The Netherlands respects Malaysia's stance on Palestinian issue, says PM Anwar

He said this was conveyed to him by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte during their meeting at Seri Perdana here on Wednesday (Nov 1) in conjunction with Rutte's two-day working visit to Malaysia. "Firstly, he (Rutte) agreed that there should be an immediate ceasefire to stop the attacks. He told me to give him time to contact the Israeli leader, and also through Qatar, so that there could be negotiations to stop the attacks.

"Secondly, he agreed that there should be additional measures that he could take up with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. So, I am at least satisfied that he (Rutte) understands our stance (on the Palestine issue),” he told reporters after the meeting.

The recent clashes in Palestine involving Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime have resulted in the loss of thousands of lives on both sides since Oct 7. At the Malaysia Stands with Palestine rally on Oct 24, Anwar said as a sovereign nation, Malaysia will remain independent and continue to defend the country's freedom as well as advocate the freedom of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Anwar also praised Rutte for taking a soft approach in listening and sharing his views on the Palestinian issue, in addition to giving assurance that Malaysia’s views would be brought to the attention of other country leaders in Europe.

"He also admits that the sentiment of the Dutch people has changed. They used to support the Israeli attacks and the European stance, but now the majority of them no longer agree with the continued attacks,” he said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLINE: MYAirline staff lodges two reports over unpaid salariesULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Jepak by-election: Ignore calls to stay away from polls, urges Awang TengahULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Iran increased imports of Malaysian agrofood in 2022, Dewan Rakyat toldULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: T'ganu Wanita MCA aims to empower women entrepreneurs with digital knowledgeULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Water pollution in Sg Kecil traced to food processing premises, says LuasULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: As Chandler Bing, Matthew Perry was a friend when I needed him most: appreciationULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕