The Macallan A Night on Earth – The Journey celebrates the moment of reunion with loved ones during the festive season. The journey home to see our loved ones during the festive season is an essential element of most of our lives, even more so during Chinese New Year in Malaysia.

There’s just so much to look forward to at the end of that journey – the familiar feeling of returning home, the warm embrace of family and old friends, the wonderful aromas of home cooked food, and of course, the vibrant festivities and celebrations filling the air with joy and happiness. To celebrate this yearly tradition, The Macallan has released A Night on Earth – The Journey, a unique single malt Scotch whisky created to represent the journey we go through in order to spend these special times with those who mean the most to us, as well as those unique moments around the world when we come together. This is the second release in the annual The Macallan A Night on Earth limited edition gifting series





