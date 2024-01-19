The Last of Us Part II Remastered’s No Return Mode: Tips and Advice

The Last of Us Part II Remastered’s roguelike mode No Return requires rethinking how you play Naughty Dog’s stealth action game. Some of the standard principles of The Last of Us Part II gameplay are the same, but the randomized encounter structure means you have to get a little creative with how you’d typically fight Infected as Ellie or Abby. So if you’re planning to jump right into the new mode, here’s some sage advice from someone who’s put about a dozen hours into No Return.

Unlock every playable character first No Return features ten playable characters, each of whom has a default starting loadout and can get different equipment drops between encounters. Unlocking them is a bit time-consuming, as you’ll have to play a run or two as the base game’s characters to gain access to new ones. You’ll start with Ellie and Abby and unlock more characters as you complete encounters. This structure lets you get a feel for each character as you work towards unlocking the next, and it’s a good way to determine who best fits your playstyl





