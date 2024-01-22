The Last of Us Part II Remastered Introduces Roguelike Mode

It’s time for a second trip to Seattle in The Last of Us Part II Remastered. Originally shipped in 2020, Part II amps up the scope of the series, as well as the violence. The result is a dynamic, stealthy survival horror romp that takes place decades after a world-ending pandemic. It can be a tough game to play, and Remastered also includes a new roguelike mode for those who want an even greater challenge.

How does the roguelike mode work? If the thought of playing through The Last of Us Part II’s grueling narrative again sounds exhaustiing, the roguelike mode, “No Return,” is here to let you play in TLOU’s stealthy, crafty, and bloody combat sandbox with randomized encounters. You can choose among different characters from the sequel and play through a variety of scenarios. These include Assault mode, where you’ll take down hordes of enemies, Hunted mode, where you must survive enemies seeking you out, and Capture mode, where you must secure critical resources from your foe





