The Last of Us Part II Remastered: Behind-the-Scenes Content Reveals Alternate Narrative Draft

The Last of Us Part II Remastered has a lot of behind-the-scenes content in its special features. It’s cool to get a glimpse into what could have been, such as the playable cut segments in the Lost Levels. However, on the other end of the spectrum, we also learn about how easily the game could have been a much worse, far less poignant version of itself if a previous draft of the narrative ended up being the story we got.

While dueling protagonists Ellie and Abby’s revenge tour has made The Last of Us Part II a divisive game for its takes on the cyclical nature of violence, it turns out earlier drafts had a lot more senseless violence that would have fundamentally changed the story’s overarching themes. For those who need a refresher or just never plan to play The Last of Us Part II, the sequel follows Ellie and Abby, two grieving daughters driven to hunt down their respective fathers’ killers. For Abby, it’s the original game’s protagonist Joel, who murdered her father in the first game’s final sequenc





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.