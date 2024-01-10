The Last of Us Part II Remaster Launches with New Features

The first season of The Last of Us, the undeniable smash-hit HBO series based on the video game of the same name, is over. And though the discourse about the controversial ending rages on, people are looking ahead to season two, which will introduce one of the most infamous characters in the series: Abby Anderson and her incredibly toned arms.

If you haven’t experienced The Last of Us Part II yet, or are hankering to revisit the game, you’re in luck—Sony’s launching a spiffy new remaster on January 19, with a new roguelike mode and even the option to turn on a director’s commentary while you play. Read More: The Last Of Us Season Two: Everything We Know When The Last of Us Part II first released back in June 2020, gamers had meltdowns over Abby for two key reasons: She enacts some seriously brutal revenge and she is incredibly ripped. I’m talking biceps the size of my head, defined triceps, and strong shoulders—all things that make the dark dude corners of Reddit very scared and very angry about being so scare





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.