The Influence of Pagan Rituals on Christmas Traditions

The festive season as we know it is influenced by many different beliefs and festivals from various cultures, dating back to time immemorial. Most people know the story of Christmas, but it is also common knowledge that the holiday contains many non-Christian elements. In fact, the celebration draws influence from pagan rituals that have been incorporated into the traditions of the season.
So, how did Christmas get this way? Why is it celebrated on Dec 25? And why the Christmas tree? Gather round, boys and girls, and prepare to be enlightened! First, let’s address why Christmas is celebrated on Dec 25. While the day clearly centres on the birth of Jesus Christ in Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago, the Roman feast celebrating the sun god, Sol Invictus, also fell on this date. Celebrating Christmas on Dec 25, therefore, was possibly a way to appropriate pre-existing festivities. This Roman festival is likely just one of many European winter festivals that influenced Christmas celebrations
