The Impact of Excessive Screen Time on Well-being

Year-end season is finally upon us! That means it’s time to contemplate and reflect; especially on our relationship with digital content. It’s not hard to find ourselves glued to our screens; swiping, scrolling and tapping away through our notifications, alerts and information. Even the statistics show this too; a survey published earlier this year showed that the average Malaysian is online 8 hours every day, with most spending almost 3 hours a day on social media alone.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with being online. (It’s not like you’re reading this on a stone tablet, kan?) Humans are inherently social creatures, and the digital world is just another platform for human connection. That being said, this phenomenon begs the question: how does this constant connectivity — especially when paired with an influx of harmful content — affect our well-being? “Haiyooooo cannot stop scrolling lah!” 😵📲 Research suggests that excessive screen time can increase stress and anxiety, and even make us physically unwel





WORLDOFBUZZ » / 🏆 19. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

80% of Malaysian children face vision issues due to prolonged screen timeA study reveals that 80% of Malaysian children are experiencing vision issues as a result of excessive screen time during the Covid-19 lockdown. Myopia and hyperopia are the most common problems, with one in 10 children facing major vision problems. Teaching responsible smartphone usage is suggested as a solution. Dear headtopics.com webmaster, You always provide clear explanations and definitions.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

The Impact of Collaboration between Early Childhood Centres and Communities on Children's DevelopmentThe collaboration between early childhood centres and communities has a significant impact on children's development, fostering emotional competence and cultivating healthy family dynamics. Community engagement provides experiential learning opportunities and instils cultural norms from an early age. Dear headtopics.com admin, Excellent work!

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

The Art of Posting on TikTok: Finding the Right FrequencyLearn how often you should post on TikTok for maximum viral impact and how the algorithm responds to posting frequency.

Source: Star2.com - 🏆 21. / 51 Read more »

OPPO Find N2 Flip: A Unique Flip Phone with New FeaturesColor OS has a good reputation for being simple and snappy, and it’s built upon the foundation of good hardware. The OPPO Find N2 Flip offers unique features such as the updated Aquamorphic Design, more AI smart features, and privacy protection. The outer screen provides a differentiated experience with AOD feature and mini app support.

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Daihatsu Motor Co. Discovers 174 New Irregularities in Safety TestsDaihatsu Motor Co. (DMC) has found 174 new irregularities in safety tests for its vehicles, following an investigation into a scandal over the rigging of tests. Over 88,000 units were affected, with the focus being on door trim that did not meet safety standards in a side impact test. DMC confirmed that 64 models and three engines are affected.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Asian Celebrities Making Waves in the Fashion WorldAsian celebrities have made a significant impact in the fashion industry in 2023, with many becoming ambassadors for luxury brands. This article highlights their achievements and influence in the couture scene.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »