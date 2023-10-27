The HONOR X9b 5G Early bird promo is here - You can reserve the new phone with a deposit of RM9

HONOR fans are in for a treat. Previously, we mentioned the release of HONOR X9b in Malaysia. Today, the company announced a special promotion for the new phone. That said, what should you know about it?

For your information, this promotion starts from 27 October to 31 October 2023. But that is not all, you can reserve the new HONOR X9b for as low as RM9. You can also win cashback up to RM1500 and free gifts worth up to RM978. That includes a 365 Day Front and Back Crack Replacement, HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X5 and HONOR CHOICE MOECEN Band.

Moreover, you are entitled to Early Bird Specials. That means your order will be prioritised when shipping and you will be among the first batch to get the HONOR X9b 5G. In case you didn’t know, the new phone features a Qualcomm SM6450 Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4 nm) CPU processor with 256GB and 12GB RAM. headtopics.com

The phone will launch on 1 November 2023, at 7 PM. For more information, you can visit their official page here. If you are looking for a new phone, you might want to put this one on the list. What are your thoughts on this news? Stay tuned for more information and updates like this at TechNave!

