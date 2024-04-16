The Gap Between Claimed and Actual Fuel Consumption of Plug-In Hybrids

Carmakers often contend that plug-in hybrids are their stepping stone towards full electrification, offering the silent, zero-emission running of an electric vehicle with the convenience and hassle-free nature of a petrol- or diesel-powered car. This has contributed to a growing number of PHEV sales in Europe, where tightening emissions regulations are forcing companies to build more and more of these vehicles as a stopgap.
Crucially, the EEA obtained the data through the onboard fuel consumption monitoring devices installed in vehicles sold in the EU – a requirement as part of WLTP certification – that were supplied by the carmakers. While this provides a certain level of scope for manufacturers to manipulate the data, it does mean that the data represents real-world usage from actual customers, rather than just another test conducted by boffins.
On the flip side, luxury and performance PHEVs were the worst offenders on the list, reflecting badly on both their cars’ relative inefficiency, shorter all-electric range figures and their owners lackadaisical charging attitudes.had an average fuel consumption of 10.79 l/100 km versus their WLTP estimate of 3.03 l/100 km, while the soleused a terrifying 20.06 l/100 km of fuel on average versus their average claimed WLTP figure of 6.88 l/100 km.
Plug-In Hybrids Fuel Consumption Electric Vehicles Carmakers Emissions Regulations
