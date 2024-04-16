The Gap Between Claimed and Actual Fuel Consumption of Plug-In Hybrids

Carmakers often contend that plug-in hybrids are their stepping stone towards full electrification, offering the silent, zero-emission running of an electric vehicle with the convenience and hassle-free nature of a petrol- or diesel-powered car. This has contributed to a growing number of PHEV sales in Europe, where tightening emissions regulations are forcing companies to build more and more of these vehicles as a stopgap.

Crucially, the EEA obtained the data through the onboard fuel consumption monitoring devices installed in vehicles sold in the EU – a requirement as part of WLTP certification – that were supplied by the carmakers. While this provides a certain level of scope for manufacturers to manipulate the data, it does mean that the data represents real-world usage from actual customers, rather than just another test conducted by boffins.

On the flip side, luxury and performance PHEVs were the worst offenders on the list, reflecting badly on both their cars’ relative inefficiency, shorter all-electric range figures and their owners lackadaisical charging attitudes.had an average fuel consumption of 10.79 l/100 km versus their WLTP estimate of 3.03 l/100 km, while the soleused a terrifying 20.06 l/100 km of fuel on average versus their average claimed WLTP figure of 6.88 l/100 km.

Plug-In Hybrids Fuel Consumption Electric Vehicles Carmakers Emissions Regulations

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



paultan / 🏆 22. in MY

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RM500k in suitcase claimed man, says it was for loan repaymentPETALING JAYA: A suitcase containing RM500,000 found in a shopping mall car park recently has been claimed by an individual stating that it was part o...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

RM500k in suitcase claimed by businessman, says it was for loan repaymentPETALING JAYA: A suitcase containing RM500,000 found in a shopping mall car park recently has been claimed by an individual stating that it was part o...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

No draft agreement on allocations as claimed by Perikatan, says FadillahThe actress shared that she and her husband are used to not seeing each other for long periods of time due to the nature of their job.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

No draft agreement on allocations as claimed by PN, says DPM FadillahKUALA LUMPUR: There is no draft agreement related to the allocation demands of opposition lawmakers with the MADANI Government, as claimed by leaders ...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Motorists fear gap along Jalan Sentul Pasar may widenLONDON (Reuters) - Unai Emery could justifiably claim he was not given the time he deserved as manager of Arsenal but on Sunday he returned to north London to put a serious dent in his former club's Premier League title hopes by engineering a superb Aston Villa display.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

BAC team wins TCS Sustainathon Malaysia 2024 focused on bridging gender gap in STEM2nd TCS Sustainathon Malaysia draws 204 students from 30 Universities and Colleges Teams proposed unique solutions to increase the representation of women in STEM Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced the winners of TCS Sustainathon Malaysia 2024, a problem-solving competition that empowers students to find creative solutions to real-world...

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »