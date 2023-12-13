The End of an Era: E3 Convention Comes to an End

Welp, that’s it. The casket’s shut, the nails hammered, the grave dug. The Entertainment Electronic Expo (E3) is dead, and the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) is issuing a do-not-resuscitate order for its once-annual convention. Since E3 is done for real this time, now’s as good a time as any to look back at some of the awkwardest, funniest, and hypest moments of the tradeshow that the video game industry orbited around for some 25 years. This post originally appeared 06/11/15.

Of course, the showcase wasn’t just all games all the time. While there were plenty of memorable trailers that defined E3, the convention also gave birth to plenty of infamous misfires, making the show a spectacle worth watching. You never knew when the next legendary meme might drop. Unfortunately, no one will be watching anymore as the ESA lays E3 to rest. Increasing signs of trouble emerged for the convention in the 2010s, with publishers increasingly questioning the need to spend massive money for a presence at the even





E3 is No More: The End of an Era for Gaming's Biggest EventThe president of the Entertainment Software Association has confirmed that E3, once the biggest event in gaming, is now a thing of the past. The convention struggled in the wake of the covid pandemic and failed attempts to resurrect it. E3, which opened its doors to the general public in 2017, had its highest attendance count in 2018. However, it was never able to recapture its former glory and has faltered while other events gained in popularity.

