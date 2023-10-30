The Downside of Daily Pantyliner Use on Women’s Health

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

According to MyHealth, nearly 75% of married women in Malaysia experience vaginal discharge as a result of sexual activity. Why Is Daily Pantyliner Use Not Advisable? Explained by a women’s health expert in a TikTok video (@anniedeliversmd), daily pantyliner use can have adverse effects on women’s intimate health.

Discomfort and itching in the vaginal area can lead some women to scratch or rub the skin, potentially causing abrasions. Furthermore, frequent pantyliner use can increase the risk of yeast infections due to trapped moisture in the vaginal area. headtopics.com