The cruel atrocities committed on civilians in Gaza must stop, says Dr Wee

PETALING JAYA: The cruel atrocities suffered by civilians in Gaza must be stopped, says Dr Wee Ka Siong.

The MCA president said this in a post on Facebook after meeting with the Ambassador of Palestine to Malaysia, H.E Walid Abu Ali, at Wisma MCA on Friday (Oct 27). "We agreed that three immediate steps must be taken to prevent the prolonged suffering of innocent civilians in the area.

"One of them is for the international community to call for an immediate ceasefire by both parties to minimise the losses in Palestine. "We also need to create a humanitarian corridor to get much-needed aid into Gaza," he said, adding that an independent body should be established to monitor the situation on the ground to prevent an escalation of the crisis. headtopics.com

Dr Wee also said that MCA Youth would submit a memorandum to the Palestinian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur to express its solidarity with the people in Palestine. "MCA is of the view that this is a political issue that involves the violation of human rights and international law, and much empathy is needed to those suffering innocently due to the war," he said.

