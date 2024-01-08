The Controversial Sport of Blitzball in Final Fantasy X

In 2021, Croatian Budimir Šobat broke the world record when he held his breath underwater for 24 minutes and 37.36 seconds. So it’s always been kind of silly that athletes in Final Fantasy X hold their breath indefinitely to play the full-contact underwater sport of Blitzball. Yet this is also a world where somebody’s dad becomes a magical Godzilla that commits genocides regularly, so there are plenty of reasons to suspend disbelief.

Far from a mere diversion, Blitzball is crucial to the game’s story and has divided fans in the 22 years since FFX’s original release. You either love the himbo water-soccer vibes and engrossing mechanics, or you hate it outright. Three main characters play the sport professionally, and one of them even uses a Blitzball as his weapon in battle. You’re forced to play as part of the main story, whether you want to or not. For those that do want to, you can manage your own team, recruit players from around the world, and play in a league you can manually reset at any tim





