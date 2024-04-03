The Constitution of the United Kingdom

The constitution of a country contains basic principles and laws, which provides a framework on how a nation is governed. For many countries, the constitution is contained in a single document, which allows for easy reference. However, the United Kingdom does not have any such document, leading some to believe that the country has no constitution. Contrary to popular belief, the United Kingdom does have a constitution, but it is not codified and contained in a neat convenient package.

Instead, the UK constitution is a combination of written and unwritten sources, which include conventions, judicial decisions and treaties, among others. The reason for this is rooted in the country's history and relatively peaceful political transition over time. A constitution is normally produced after a period of political upheaval, such as when independence is granted, revolutions, wars or the collapse of a previous system of governance

