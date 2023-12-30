The Best RPGs of 2023

The last few years have been full of amazing RPGs, but 2023 took things to a whole new level. It was the year we got Final Fantasy XVI, Diablo 4, and Bethesda’s long awaited Starfield. It was also the year Baldur’s Gate 3 appeared and blew them all out of the water. Fans of stat-based combat, meandering side-quests, and spending way too much time navigating menu systems are eating well. Not everything that may have deserved a spot on this list made the final cut.

If you feel there’s a deserving game that’s not recognized here, more likely than not it was because we simply did not have the time to get to it. 2023 was a packed year, especially for games that take dozens of hours to complete. Honkai: Star Rail, The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed are three releases that are noticeably absent from the below. I plan to make more time for each of them heading into the new year. For now, here are our 12 favorite RPGs from 202





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Best Gadgets of 2023: Laptops, Smartwatches, Headphones, and Gaming DevicesFrom earbuds to laptops and even the relatively new gaming handheld segment, we’ve got plenty of different gadgets all around us. As such, we’ll be taking a look at some of the best laptops (both premium and more value-focused ones), smartwatches, headphones and even gaming devices 2023 has had to offer. If you're looking for the best laptop, the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED is a top contender with its powerful features and sleek design.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

Best Video Game Surprises of 2023A list of the best video game-related surprises in 2023, including new games, awesome moments, funny mash-ups, and badass trailers.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

SoyaCincau Awards 2023: Best Smartphones of the YearThe SoyaCincau Awards 2023 recognizes the best smartphones of the year. The Poco F5 is chosen as the best value phone of 2023.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

2023 Is The Best Year For Games In A WhileDespite the problems in the gaming industry, 2023 was a massive year in terms of quantity and quality of games. Kotaku's Game of the Year list reflects this.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Weekend Guide: RPGs and MoreCheck out the games Kotaku will be playing this weekend, including RPGs and other genres.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

New Game Releases for December 2023Check out the new game releases for December 2023, including Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, and get ready for some exciting gaming experiences.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »