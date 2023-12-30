The Best RPGs of 2023

The last few years have been full of amazing RPGs, but 2023 took things to a whole new level. It was the year we got Final Fantasy XVI, Diablo 4, and Bethesda’s long awaited Starfield. It was also the year Baldur’s Gate 3 appeared and blew them all out of the water. Fans of stat-based combat, meandering side-quests, and spending way too much time navigating menu systems are eating well. Not everything that may have deserved a spot on this list made the final cut.
If you feel there’s a deserving game that’s not recognized here, more likely than not it was because we simply did not have the time to get to it. 2023 was a packed year, especially for games that take dozens of hours to complete. Honkai: Star Rail, The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed are three releases that are noticeably absent from the below. I plan to make more time for each of them heading into the new year. For now, here are our 12 favorite RPGs from 202
