The Benefits of Using Coffee Grounds and Tea Leaves in Gardening

Some gardeners swear by using spent coffee grounds and tea leaves as fertilisers or adding them to compost heap due to their nutrient content and potential benefits for soil health. These organic materials contain important nutrients for plant growth, with coffee grounds containing approximately 2% nitrogen, 0.1% phosphorus, 0.3% potassium, 0.2% calcium, and 1.9% magnesium, and tea leaves offering an even richer source of nutrients.
Both coffee grounds and tea leaves have mildly acidic pH levels between 5 and 6
