The Benefits of Using Coffee Grounds and Tea Leaves in Gardening

Some gardeners swear by using spent coffee grounds and tea leaves as fertilisers or adding them to compost heap due to their nutrient content and potential benefits for soil health. These organic materials contain important nutrients for plant growth, with coffee grounds containing approximately 2% nitrogen, 0.1% phosphorus, 0.3% potassium, 0.2% calcium, and 1.9% magnesium, and tea leaves offering an even richer source of nutrients.

Both coffee grounds and tea leaves have mildly acidic pH levels between 5 and 6





🏆 4. staronline » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netizens Surprised To Learn These Coffee Chains In Suria KLCC Are Actually MalaysianMalaysians have always loved their coffee - so given the strong coffee culture in the country, it’s not surprising that some of the best coffee chains

Source: HypeMY - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

“Get Crème-d Together” Netizens LOL At ZUS Coffee’s Sexual InnuendoLocal coffee chain ZUS Coffee recently took to social media to post a new promotion for their Buttercrème Latte. Along with the poster for the promotion, the

Source: HypeMY - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Man Stabbed To Death Outside Entertainment Center In Johor BahruThe victim was walking to a coffee shop before an unknown assailant attacked him.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Fahmi: Starlink provides benefits to 500 residents in Kampung Langsat in RanauRANAU, Oct 29 — The installation of a Starlink satellite device in Kampung Langsat here is able to benefit 500 residents who now have access to high-speed internet connectivity...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Starlink provides benefits to 500 residents in Kampung LangsatRANAU: The installation of a Starlink satellite device in Kampung Langsat here is able to benefit 500 residents who now have access to high-speed inte...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Pickleball is a fast-growing sport with physical and mental health benefitsPARIS, Oct 19 — Have you heard of pickleball? This racket sport partway between tennis, badminton and ping-pong is already a hit in the USA, and its popularity is growing in...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »