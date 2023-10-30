“That plot twist though” This K-Drama Parody Is Full Of Surprises & M'sians Are Loving It!

It goes without saying that this short film is highly regarded by netizens:

Curious about the short film that’s sweeping Malaysian netizens off their feet? Let us spill the beans!“The Good Bad Son” opens with a family conversation over the dining table. A son rejects a blind date arranged by his mother, and this quickly escalates into a heated argument between the two! Don’t worry, there are no kimchi slaps happening (we wish though!).

As the son declares his love for someone else, his mother dismisses his feelings, convinced that he’s clueless about love. Undaunted, he demands the right to chart his own path in life. If you think that true love will always prevail, you’re not exactly wrong. But boy were we taken for a ride with the plot twist (it’s a makjang drama after all)! K-drama fans, don’t take our word for it — experience this short film for yourself!Did you manage to guess the plot twist? If you did, you must have an eye for K-dramas! It turns out that this short film was produced by myTukar (an online trading platform for secondhand cars) that promises “No drama. Just quality used cars. headtopics.com

They’re also known for putting their cars through an in-house certification process, ensuring buyers bring home their dream cars in top-notch quality! When buyers pick myTukar Certified cars, they’re assured of:A golden opportunity to win an iPhone 15

Wait, there’s more excitement in store: myTukar is celebrating its sixth anniversary with a spectacular giveaway! Yes, you read that right — a total of six lucky customers can walk away with not only quality cars but also a brand-new iPhone 15! Just buy your dream car from myTukar and you will be automatically enrolled for the lucky draw. headtopics.com

myTukar celebrates six years of growth with a trilogy of Asian film genre ads, from K-drama to Thai horrormyTukar turns six this year, and to mark the occasion, the company is releasing a trio of ads that highlight the comfort, reliability and quality of a myTukar Certified car while tapping into typical drama … Read more ⮕

M'sians are Tired of Apologies & Are Calling for Action to be Taken Against Racist ContentSo, just a couple of days ago, Big Pharmacy as well as a local influencer, Song Bill, came under fire for an offensive promotional video that depicted Song Read more ⮕

“It was built for the jam”: M’sians choose Federal Highway for having the worst trafficTHE traffic in Kuala Lumpur and some parts of the Klang Valley is no joke during peak hours. Anyone can tell you they’ve spent hours stuck in traffic ... Read more ⮕

Samsung's Newly Announced Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro Pays Tribute To Its Classic E700 ClamshellSamsung has recently unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro, a new limited edition of its latest compact foldable smartphone. This particular variant pays tribute Read more ⮕

BNM: Almost Half of M'sians Can't Even Save RM1k, Many Go Into Debt During EmergenciesBank Negara Malaysia (BNM) recently revealed some rather damning statistics regarding financial literacy in our country, whereby a considerable number of Read more ⮕

Study: Over 6 Million M'sians Can't Afford Entire Home Rentals, Partitioned Rooms Still a NecessityRecently, the Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) has increased crackdowns against tiny partitioned room rentals where tenants live in crowded, often Read more ⮕