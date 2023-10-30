Chicken is the name of the game at Yan Chicken Rice located inside Plaza Ampang Jaya — Pictures by Lee Khang YiKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Fate seemed to be pulling me towards Yan Chicken Rice.
It was good. But I felt it needed to be exceptional to stand out among the sea of chicken rice found at almost every coffee shop in town. Even the location is better — inside a building with a high ceiling — allowing for a breezier dining experience.This has catapulted the stall to become the latest social media darling. Some even tout it as one of the best chicken rice in Ampang.In early October, rumours circulated that they artificially coloured their chickens, one even said you can get cancer from eating it.Tan posted a notice on Facebook to address these concerns.
The pulp from the fruit gives a deep orange yellow colour, which is used as a natural dye for food. The Koreans call itOn the popular Korean cookbook author Maangchi's website, she explained that the herb is used to treat fever and the Koreans will brew tea using the fruit. Her grandmother would make her own poultice with the fruits to relieve her arthritis pain. headtopics.com
had a smoothness I enjoyed tremendously. It's not soft like the usual poached chicken but it retains a nice bite., if you prefer a pocket friendly meal as prices start from RM8.50 for a single portion of the upper portion of the chicken with rice.chicken is only available as a half portion, a choice of the top portion or bottom portion, making it good for sharing among a few people.
You had the crunch from the white sprouts but what elevated it was the use of tiny crispy dried prawns, mixed with the fried shallots. It uplifted the taste of the rather bland vegetable, making it something you will fight for when it comes to the last spoonful. headtopics.com