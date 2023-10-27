Thailand's ruling party chooses a Shinawatra as new leader

FILE PHOTO: Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, speaks to the media, after the polling stations closed, on the day of the general elections in Bangkok, Thailand, May 14, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/File Photo

Paetongtarn, 37, nicknamed"Ung Ing", was among Pheu Thai's prime minister candidates in a May election, though another nominee Srettha Thavisin was chosen by parliament. Paetongtarn, whose family dynasty has seen three former premiers including her father Thaksin Shinawatra, thanked party members for endorsing her, vowed to build on past successes and targeted the party's return to top spot of public approval.

"We will look to the stars with our feet firmly on the ground and standing strongly by people's side." Thaksin returned to Thailand in August on the same day that Pheu Thai secured support from former bitter rivals to form a new government, ending 15 years in self-imposed exile to avoid graft convictions after he was ousted by a coup in 2006. headtopics.com

