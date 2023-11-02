Thailand held direct hostage talks with Hamas in Iran, says negotiator

Negotiators met Hamas officials in Tehran on October 26 and were given a pledge that the Thais would be released at the “right time”, Areepen Uttarasin told reporters in Bangkok on Wednesday. In response, the Israeli military has pounded Gaza, where the Hamas-controlled health ministry says more than 8,700 Gazans have been killed.Areepen, who led the three-person team appointed by the speaker of the Thai parliament, said they held a two-hour meeting with Hamas officials in Iran.“They assured me that they were taking good care of them, but they couldn’t tell me the release date... They were waiting for the right time.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has said his government is working hard to bring the hostages home, and his foreign minister held talks in Qatar and Egypt this week. Netanyahu’s office said after the call that he had assured Srettha that “Israel is making every effort to free all of the hostages”.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of Israel-Hamas warANKARA, Nov 2 — Turkey and Iran on Wednesday called for a regional conference aimed at averting the spread of the Israel-Hamas war. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: UN expert says Israel-Hamas war emboldens Iran ‘repression’WASHINGTON, Nov 1 — The UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran said yesterday that the Israel-Hamas war has emboldened “repression” inside the country, whose ruling...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Malaysia receives 3 notices from US over stance on Hamas, MidEast warKuala Lumpur: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim revealed that Malaysia has received three “demarches”, or diplomatic notices, from the US embassy on Malaysia’s position on the Israel-Palestine conflict and Hamas.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Don't compare Hamas-inspired display in schools with cosplay, MCA Youth tells Umno, PAS counterpartsKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — MCA Youth has today slammed its counterparts in Umno and PAS for comparing the display of mock firearms and military-theme costumes in schools with the act...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Biden promises to combat Islamophobia as Israel-Hamas war ragesWASHINGTON, Nov 2 — The administration of US President Joe Biden said Wednesday it would develop a strategy to combat Islamophobia — an announcement that comes as tensions...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Hamas cannot govern Gaza in future, says White HouseThe US says it does not support a permanent settlement of Gazans outside of the territory.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕